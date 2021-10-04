‘The Offer’: Eric Balfour To Play Dean Tavoularis In Paramount+’s Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Haven star Eric Balfour has been tapped to play production designer Dean Tavoularis opposite Miles Teller and Matthew Goode in The Offer, Paramount+’s upcoming limited series about the making of The Godfather.



The Offer is based on two-time Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s (Teller) experience of making the iconic 1972 film The Godfather that Francis Ford Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling novel. The movie starred Marlon Brando, Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire; it was nominated for 11 Oscars and won three — including Best Picture for Ruddy.

Balfour will play Dean Tavoularis, the production designer who created cinematic magic on a very limited budget.

Related Story Sean Gupta Becomes ViacomCBS SVP Of Streaming Strategy, Shifting From BET Networks Role

In addition to Teller, and Goode, who plays Robert Evans, Balfour joins previously announced cast Giovanni Ribisi (Joe Colombo), Colin Hanks (Barry Lapidus), Dan Fogler (Francis Ford Coppola), Juno Temple (Bettye McCartt), Burn Gorman (Charles Bluhdorn), Justin Chambers (Marlon Brando), Patrick Gallo (Mario Puzo), Josh Zuckerman (Peter Bart), Meredith Garretson (Ali MacGraw), Nora Arnezeder (Francoise Glazer), Paul McCrane (Jack Ballard), Anthony Skordi (Carlo Gambino), Jake Cannavale (Caesar), James Madio (Gino), Michael Rispoli (Tommy Lucchese), Stephanie Koenig (Andrea Eastman), Lou Ferrigno (Lenny Montana), Frank John Hughes (Frank Sinatra), Danny Nucci (Congressman Mario Biaggi), Anthony Ippolito (Al Pacino) and Joseph Russo (“Crazy” Joe Gallo).

The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also showruns, and creator and Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player). Teller and Ruddy also will serve as executive producers on the series, along with Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys). Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will direct the first block and executive produce. The Offer is produced by Paramount TV Studios.

Balfour’s previous credits include a starring role on Haven, the role of Julian Shea on Charmed and most recently Country Comfort on Netflix. On the film side, he can most recently be seen in The Runner.