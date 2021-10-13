‘The Mother’: Jesse Garcia & Yvonne Senat Jones Board Netflix’s Jennifer Lopez Action Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Garcia (The Starling) and Yvonne Senat Jones (BET’s Ruthless) have joined the cast of The Mother, the action pic, emerging from a newly announced creative partnership between Netflix and Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions.

They’ll appear in the film directed by Niki Caro (Mulan) alongside previously announced cast members including Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci, and Lucy Paez.

The Mother centers on a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green penned the original screenplay, with Peter Craig handling the most recent revisions.

Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith Thomas are producing for Nuyorican Productions with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo, along with Green, Benny Medina, and Marc Evans. Molly Allen is exec producing.

Garcia can currently seen in Ted Melfi’s Netflix pic The Starling, starring Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd. He’ll next appear in Michael Bay’s action thriller Ambulance, and star alongside Annie Gonzales in Flamin’ Hot, the film about Flamin’ Hot Cheeto creator Richard Montanez that Eva Longoria is helming for Searchlight Pictures, in her feature debut. The actor has starred on the TV side in From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, finding recurring roles in Narcos: Mexico and Snowfall. He has also appeared in shows including The Last Ship, Sons of Anarchy and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, along with films including Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day and The Avengers.

Jones will next be seen in Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum’s musical comedy pic Sneakerella and Disney+ sports drama series The Crossover. She is perhaps best known for her starring role as Tally in Tyler Perry’s BET series, Ruthless, also recurring on BET’s The Oval, while guest starring on such series as The Orville, Code Black, and S.W.A.T.

Garcia is represented by APA, Mosaic, and attorney Mark Wetzstein. Jones is repped by FireStarter Entertainment and attorney Grace Kallis at Ginsurg Daniels Kallis.