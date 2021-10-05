‘The Menu’: Paul Adelstein, Rob Yang, Arturo Castro & Others Are Searchlight Pic’s Final Ingredients

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures’ gourmet dark satire The Menu, which is currently filming in Savannah, GA, has rounded out its cast with Paul Adelstein (Intolerable Cruelty), Rob Yang (Succession), Arturo Castro (Mr. Corman), Mark St. Cyr (High School Musical: The Musical – The Series), Rebecca Koon (Sharp Objects) and Peter Grosz (At Home with Amy Sedaris).

They join the previously announced line-up of the Mark Mylod-directed feature: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau (Elsa), Janet McTeer (Lillian Bloom), John Leguizamo (as Movie Star), Aimee Carrero (Felicity), Reed Birney (Richard) and Judith Light (Anne).

Based on an original screenplay by Seth Reiss (Late Night With Seth Meyers) and Will Tracy (Succession), The Menu follows a young couple, Margot and Tyler (Taylor-Joy and Hoult), who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where Chef Slowik (Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. The pic reps Mylod’s feature directorial debut in the wake of winning a PGA Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for his work on HBO’s Succession, the third season of which debuts Oct. 17.

Adelstein plays Lillian’s editor, who has accompanied her on this culinary experience; agreeing with anything and everything she says. Yang portrays Bryce, Castro is Soren, St. Cyr plays Dave, Koon is Linda and Grosz is the Sommelier.

The Menu is produced by Hyperobject Industries’ Betsy Koch (Vice) and founder Adam McKay (Hustlers). Three-time Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn, who is the chef/owner of Sant Francisco’s Atelier Crenn, is serving as Chief Technical Consultant, working with The Menu‘s crafts team in creating the the film’s on-screen cuisine.

“I could not be more excited to be shooting this incredible script with our brilliant cast and crew in Savannah and with my friends and colleagues at Hyperobject and the team at Searchlight,” said Mylod.

“Mark has a keen eye for subversive humor and a sharp visual style that brings to life the acerbic wit of this terrific script written by Seth and Will,” said Searchlight Heads of Film Production DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas who are overseeing production with Director of Development Zahara Phillips. “This project is next level in every sense, and we can’t wait to see what Mark, Hyperobject, and this incredible ensemble and crew serve audiences next year,” added the executives.

The below-the-line team includes Production Designer Ethan Tobman (Free Guy; Room); Director of Photography Peter Deming (Mulholland Drive; Twin Peaks), Costume Designer Amy Westcott (Black Swan; The Many Saints of Newark); Academy Award nominated Editor Christopher Tellefsen (Moneyball; A Quiet Place), and Casting Director Mary Vernieu (Knives Out; The Starling). Michael Sledd serves as Executive Producer and Hyperobject Industries’ Jenna Go serves as Associate Producer.

Adelstein is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment, Gang Tyre. Yang is repped by APA and Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman. Castro is represented by WME, Mosaic. St. Cyr is repped by Buchwald, Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Koon is repped by JTA Talent Agency. Grosz is represented by ICM and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.