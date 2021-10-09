Dakota Johnson And Jessie Buckley Spotlight “Raw And Unnerving Honesty” Of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ – Contenders London

The Lost Daughter stars Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley have spotlighted the “raw and unnerving honesty” of Maggie Gyleenhall’s upcoming Elena Ferrante adaptation, her directorial debut.

The pair of A-listers feature alongside Olivia Colman in the Netflix film and they heaped praise on the atmosphere created by Gyllenhaal at today’s Deadline Contenders London.

“Often as a female actor you are trying to be ‘something’, something enticing, attractive or sexy or whatever – it can be boring,” said Johnson.

“But this was really raw, open and messy. It felt so human, like the truth of being a human woman.”

Buckley described the film as “unnervingly raw and honest”, adding: “I haven’t seen a film or read a script before which expresses the truth of what it is to be a woman so well.”

Johnson said it was “ridiculous” that the cast and crew were able to spend the Covid-19 pandemic quarantining in the “dreamy” Greek island of Spetses.

“We’d go swimming every day after work and at night we’d have dinner together and it felt really insular in a good way,” she explained.

‘The Lost Daughter’ Venice Film Review: Director Maggie Gyllenhaal And Olivia Colman Team For Devastating Story Of A Mother’s Crisis Of Conscience

‘The Lost Daughter’ Netflix

Written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and based on the novel by Elena Ferrante, The Lost Daughter is a psychological starring Colman as Leda, a middle-aged divorcée on holiday whose chance encounter with another woman and daughter causes her vacation to take a dark turn as she is forced to confront her past. Peter Sarsgaard, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Paul Mescal and Ed Harris also star.

Netflix acquired worldwide rights to the film in August, ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Check back Monday for the panel video.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Discusses Personal Experience Of Making ‘The Lost Daughter’ At Touching Venice Press Conference