‘The Lost City’: Paramount Pushes Up Release Date For Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum Comedy

Paramount comedy The Lost City will now open wide three weeks earlier than expected, the studio announced today, as its release date moves from April 15 to March 25, 2022.

Pic was previously set to open against Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installment in Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts franchise, based on the book by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. The weekend of the 25th, however, is otherwise unoccupied.

The Paramount feature (formerly titled The Lost City of D) follows a reclusive romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) on a book tour with her cover model (Channing Tatum), watching as the pair get swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them in a cutthroat jungle adventure. It’s said to be in the vein of Robert Zemeckis’ classic Romancing the Stone, starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

Aaron and Adam Nee wrote the script, based on a draft by Dana Fox and Oren Uziel, and directed the film, which also stars Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Daniel Radcliffe.

Bullock produced via her Fortis Films along with Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions and Exhibit A’s Seth Gordon.

The Lost City will be followed on Paramount’s release schedule by titles including Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (April 8), Top Gun: Maverick (May 27), Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 24), Secret Headquarters (August 12) and Mission: Impossible 7 (September 30).