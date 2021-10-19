‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Launches Companion Podcast

Stephen Colbert is getting into the podcast game.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is launching a daily podcast – The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert.

Launching on Monday October 25, the show will be an audio lift of the linear late-night series and will be hosted on Spotify’s Megaphone.

The Late Show is the latest late-night show to move into the world of podcasting; The Daily Show has a number of podcasts including The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition and Roy Wood Jr’s Beyond The Scenes, while Samantha Bee hosts a Full Frontal podcast and Seth Meyers’ show has Late Night Lit.

“The podcast space is growing exponentially, and it proves that audiences are consuming their content in a variety of ways across platforms that serve their needs,” said Chris Licht, showrunner and executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “As we continue to grow Stephen’s overall brand, we’re excited to officially launch this audio experience for Late Show fans.”

The Late Show is produced The Late Show Inc. and CBS Studios with Licht, Colbert, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart as exec producers.