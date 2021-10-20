‘The King’s Daughter’: Gravitas Ventures Nabs Rights To Fantasy Film Starring Pierce Brosnan & More, With Narration By Julie Andrews

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to The King’s Daughter, a family adventure film starring Pierce Brosnan, William Hurt, Kaya Scodelario, Benjamin Walker, Rachel Griffiths, Pablo Schreiber, and Bingbing Fan, which is narrated by Oscar winner Julie Andrews, setting it for a theatrically exclusive release at upwards of 1000 locations across the U.S. and Canada on January 21, 2022.

Sean McNamara’s film, shot at the Palace of Versailles, is based on Vonda N. McIntyre’s 1997 novel The Moon and the Sun. It centers on King Louis XIV (Brosnan), whose quest for immortality leads him to capture a mermaid’s (Fan) life force, seeing his immovable will challenged when his long-hidden illegitimate daughter (Scodelario) forms a bond with the magical creature.

Barry Berman and James Schamus handled the screenplay adaptation. Veteran family film producers McNamara and David Brookwell produced for Brookwell McNamara Entertainment, alongside an international group of producers from Australia to America to France.

“Gravitas is proud to bring the magical world of ‘The King’s Daughter’ to theaters and homes across North America,” said Gravitas Ventures Founder and CEO Nolan Gallagher. “This is an impressively created film and moving story that families can enjoy together.”

“I’m so excited for the North American audience to see The King’s Daughter in theaters this January,” added McNamara. “There is only one Julie Andrews and she has blessed audiences around the globe with her lovely voice and amazing story telling. Please join her as she narrates our story of the mythical mermaid who lives in the fountains of Versailles.

Added the director-producer: “Romance, adventure, and true love really do exist with Kaya Scodelario (Marie Joseph) and Benjamin Walker (Yves). In fact, after making this movie they fell in love in real life and started a wonderful family. The incomparable Pierce Brosnan as King Louis XIV radiates a vision of immortality that will enchant us all. Get ready to fall in love with the most beautiful mermaid in the world played by the truly talented Fan Bingbing. Enjoy the ride!”

The King’s Daughter is the first of eight films Gravitas is planning to bring to more than 1,000 screenings, with significant P&A support, in the coming years.

Recent releases from the distribution company, founded in 2006, include Michael Lembeck’s Queen Bees; Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Our Friend, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel; Vanguard, directed by Stanley Tong and starring Jackie Chan; and Andy Tennant’s The Secret: Dare to Dream, starring Katie Holmes.

Gallagher negotiated the King’s Daughter acquisition deal with Ramy Choi.