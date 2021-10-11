Paramount Acquires Rights To Guy Pearce Thriller ‘The Infernal Machine’

Paramount said Monday that it has acquired worldwide distribution rights to The Infernal Machine, a psychological drama/ thriller written and directed by Andrew Hunt and starring Guy Pearce. The pic just wrapped filming at Moviebox Studios’ facilities in the Algarve region of Portugal, which doubled for the U.S. Southwest border, and is now in postproduction.

Pearce plays Bruce Cogburn, a reclusive and controversial author who is drawn out of hiding by an obsessive fan. What ensues is a labyrinthine and treacherous game, creating a web of lies and manipulation that ultimately reveals the true meaning of The Infernal Machine. Alice Eve, Alex Pettyfer and Jeremy Davies also star.

Brothers Lionel Hicks and Julian Hicks and Spencer McLaren produced the UK-Portugal co-production from Moviebox in association with Spy Manor, Monte Productions and Filmology Finance. Richard S. Guardian, Michael Favelle, Jack Christian, DJ McPherson, Vanda Everke, Steve Jaggi and Alan Latham are executive producers.

Sejin Croninger, EVP and head of Paramount’s Worldwide Acquisitions group, and Lauren Fisher, VP Worldwide Acquisitions, negotiated the deal with EP Guardian and sales agent Odin’s Eye Entertainment CEO Michael Favelle.

“My colleagues and I are delighted that Paramount see in the story the same potential that we see and we could not be happier to have them as our distribution partners and to entrust them with our baby,” Lionel Hicks said.