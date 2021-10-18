‘The Harder They Fall’ Cast To Receive Ensemble Tribute At Gotham Awards

The stars of Netflix Western The Harder They Fall will receive the Ensemble Tribute at the 2021 Gotham Awards, the Gotham Film & Media Institute said Monday.

Those being honored at the in-person ceremony November 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City include Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, Regina King and Idris Elba.

In the film directed by Jeymes Samuel (They Die by Dawn), Majors’ outlaw Nat Love learns that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison. He then rounds up his gang to exact revenge against the man who long ago killed his parents.

“Director Jeymes Samuel’s debut film is fully realized with this extraordinary company of actors who perfectly marry the key hallmarks of the ensemble film – collaboration, community, and interconnectivity – resulting in one of the most entertaining movies of the year,” Gotham Film & Media Institute’s executive director Jeffrey Sharp said. “We are so proud to recognize The Harder They Fall with this year’s Gotham Ensemble Tribute.”

Samuel penned the script for The Harder They Fall with Boaz Yakin, and produced alongside Shawn Carter (aka Jay-Z), Lawrence Bender and James Lassiter, with G. Mac Brown serving as executive producer. The feature premiered at the London Film Festival and is scheduled for release in select theaters October 22, before hitting Netflix globally November 3.

At the Gotham Awards, which serve as the first major awards ceremony of the fall, Spencer‘s Kristen Stewart will receive the Performer Tribute, with Magnolia Pictures’ Eamonn Bowles accepting the Industry Tribute, as previously announced. Nominations for this year’s ceremony will be unveiled Thursday.