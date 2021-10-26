‘The Good Doctor’s Newest Surgeon Departs ABC Medical Drama

Osvaldo Benavides, who recently was promoted to series regular on ABC’s medical drama The Good Doctor, is exiting the show, sources have confirmed to Deadline.

Benavides, who plays Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, joined the series as a guest star in the two-part Season 4 finale and was subsequently promoted to series-regular status at the beginning of Season 5.

In his initial episode, Benavides’ Mateo met the San Jose St. Bonaventure team and was assisting them with the surgical mission in Guatemala. He later struck up a romantic relationship with St. Bonaventure’s chief of surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang). Mateo was hired as a new surgeon at St. Bonaventure at the beginning of Season 5, but because of ongoing legal issues was under the supervision of Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper). His initial character description revealed that “some rash actions during his residency will be back to haunt him and could complicate things.”

An exit storyline is planned, but is being kept under wraps, sources say.



The Good Doctor was developed by David Shore based on a Korean format. The series follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, played by Freddie Highmore, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts in St. Bonaventure’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.

Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. The series is a co-production of Sony Picture Television and ABC Signature.

