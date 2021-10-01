‘The Girl From Plainville’: Peter Gerety, Michael Mosley Among Six Set As Recurring For Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu expands its cast for The Girl From Plainville with the addition of Peter Gerety (City On A Hill), Michael Mosley (Titans), Ella Kennedy Davis (Perry Mason), Pearl Amanda Dickson (Legion), Kylie Liya Page (Girl in the Woods) and Jeff Wahlberg (Dora and the Lost City of Gold). They will appear opposite stars Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan, Kai Lennox, Cara Buono, Chloë Sevigny and Norbert Leo Butz. The limited series comes from Liz Hannah and Dr. Death exeutive producer Patrick Macmanus and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Written by Hannah and Macmanus, The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s controversial “texting-suicide” case. Based off the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s (Fanning) relationship with Conrad Roy III (Ryan) and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, the Hulu Original limited series is written and executive produced by co-showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, and also executive produced by Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr. Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions.

Emmy-winning screenwriter and director Lisa Cholodenko, Zetna Fuentes, Pippa Bianco and Liz Hannah will direct.

Gerety joins as Conrad Roy, Sr., is the patriarch of the Roy family. An old school type of father, his discipline and expectations have been passed down through the generations. As the series goes on, we watch as he struggles to rectify his hard standards and the way in which it may have impacted his family.

Mosley joins the cast as Joseph Cataldo. He is the attorney representing Michelle Carter. He has built a “name for himself” representing everybody from high school DUI’s to players on the New England Patriots, and he reminds everyone of that every chance he gets.

Davis will appear as Sydney Roy, Coco’s younger sister. Sydney and Coco are as close as siblings can be and Coco’s suicide seriously affects Sydney.

Dickson will play Susie Pierce, who meets Michelle at a softball tournament. Susie struggles with being an outsider in her school like Michelle and the pair bond on a deep level.

Page joins as Cassie Wilkins, she is a “friend” from Michelle’s school, though she doesn’t particularly want to be. Cassie thinks she’s a bit of a “try-hard.” Ultimately, Cassie testifies against Michelle in court.

Lastly, Wahlberg will play Rob Mahoney, Coco’s closest friend. A year ahead of Coco in school, he tries to shrug off the pain he is feeling after the death of his friend and is the first in Coco’s circle to deal with some of Michelle’s manipulative ways.

