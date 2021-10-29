‘The Fabulous Filipino Brothers’ Gets 1091 Deal; Level 33 Unveils ‘La Flamme Rouge’ Trailer’; ‘Simple As Water’ Premiere Date; Napa Valley Honorees – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: 1091 Pictures has scooped digital rights to actor Dante Basco’s (Hook) directorial debut, The Fabulous Filipino Brothers, with plans for a release across platforms on February 8, 2022.

Pic follows four brothers as their Fil-Am family prepares for the ultimate Filipino event: a wedding. It’s comprised of four vignettes, ranging in location from Northern California to The Philippiness, which feature everything from cockfights and adultery to romance, food and family.

Dante Basco and his brother Darion co-wrote the film, which made its world premiere at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival. Together, they star alongside their entire family, including brothers Derek and Dionysio, and sister Arianna, with Solenn Heussaff, Tirso Cruz III, Liza Lapira, Joe Jitsukawa and Joey Guilla rounding out the cast.

The film was produced in collaboration with LA-based management and production company, TheMachine. In celebration of its release, Dante Basco and his co-stars will soon be going on tour, presenting the film in-person in theaters nationwide in January and February 2022, with dates and locations TBA.

Eric Min negotiated the acquisition deal for 1091 Pictures with Ronald Erickson II on behalf of the filmmakers.

Check out a clip from the film below.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Level 33 Entertainment has unveiled a new trailer and poster for La Flamme Rouge, a crime thriller starring Balthazar Getty (The Judge), Nicole LaLiberté (Now Apocalypse) and Clint Howard (Solo: A Star Wars Story), which it will release in select theaters and on demand November 5.

La Flamme Rouge Level 33 Entertainment

In the first feature written and directed by brothers Brent Scott Maze and Derek Maze, one violent night unravels the life of a retired cycling champ into a nightmarish fever dream of murder, steroid rings, and assassins. Only a renegade detective can help him survive until sunrise.

George Griffith, Todd Lowe, Josh Martin, Colby Coash, Charlie McElveen and Sebastian Quinn also star in the film, produced by Brent Scott Maze, Derek Maze, Ehren Parks, Chad Bishoff, Alexandra Surer, Erich Hover and Jonathan Groce. Getty exec produced with Dana Altman, Ameer Abdullah, Kimberly Hines, Al Lipka and Collins Okafor. Level 33 will be handling global sales at AFM Online beginning November 1st.

“We’re excited to share this original, compelling thriller with audiences around the world,” said CEO Andreas Olavarria, “and happy to introduce the debut work of the talented Maze Brothers.”

Check out the trailer below.

***

HBO Documentary Films has set a November 16 premiere date for Simple as Water, a documentary from Oscar winner Megan Mylan (Lost Boys of Sudan, Smile Pinki), which it acquired earlier this month, as we told you first.

Simple as Water Courtesy of HBO Documentary Films

Mylan’s film takes audiences into Syrian families’ quests for normalcy and through a whirlwind of obstacles—to building life anew—examining the impact of war, separation and displacement, as well as the elemental bonds between parent and child.

The project filmed in Turkey, Greece, Germany, Syria and the U.S. over the course of five years is a presentation of Principe Productions, in association with InMaat Productions and JustFilms/Ford Foundation. Mylan produced with Robin Hessman, with Hazem Obid, Alaa Hassan, and Yara Hassan serving as co-producers.

Simple as Water made world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and will have a limited theatrical run before its debut on HBO on the 16th at 9 p.m. ET/PT, subsequently becoming available for streaming on HBO Max.

***

Cinema Napa Valley has unveiled its list of honorees for the 2021 Napa Valley Film Festival, taking place from November 10-14.

Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan will be honored with Spotlight Awards for their work in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical awards contender, Belfast. Marlee Matlin, the Oscar-winning actress and deaf activist who most recently starred in Apple TV+’s Sundance prize winner CODA, will take the Trailblazer Award, with Odessa Young (star of Eva Husson’s Mothering Sunday and upcoming HBO Max limited Series, The Staircase) claiming the Rising Star Award.

Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan in Belfast Focus Features

Then, there’s Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Harvey Keitel (The Irishman, Isle of Dogs), who will receive the Icon Award, recognizing a 55-year screen career that has seen him turn in myriad iconic performances, collaborating with everyone from Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott to Robert Altman, Quentin Tarantino, Jane Campion, James Mangold, Robert Rodriguez, Wes Anderson and Paolo Sorrentino, among many others.

This year, the festival will also present new Culinary Cinema Awards, honoring leading filmmakers whose work features the culinary arts. Emmy and Grammy-nominated director-producer David Gelb (Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Chef’s Table) will receive the award for Excellence in Culinary Cinema, with Phil Rosenthal, the creator and host of Netflix’s unscripted series Somebody Feed Phil, claiming the Culinary Cinema Icon Award. Then, there’s Jon Taffer, the creator, host and EP of Paramount Network series Bar Rescue, who will be honored with the Culinary & Spirits Cinema Spotlight.

More information on the festival can be found here.