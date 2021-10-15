‘The Expanse’: Kathleen Robertson Joins Amazon Series For Sixth & Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: Kathleen Robertson is set for a key role in the sixth and final season of Amazon’s popular sci-fi drama The Expanse.

Alcon-produced The Expanse, based on James S.A. Corey’s best-selling novels is set in the future where humanity has colonized the solar system and the people of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt have long been in opposition with one another. When the crew of the Rocinante uncovers an ancient alien technology, a vast conspiracy begins to emerge — one that will bring the solar system to the brink of war. The Expanse is a high-action, sci-fi adventure that explores the depth of humanity against the far-spanning reaches of the known universe.

Robertson portrays Rosenfeld Guoliang, a cynic, and a fierce believer in Belter independence who is a key member of insurgent leader Marco Inaros’ inner circle.

The Hugo Award-winning series was developed and scripted by the Oscar-nominated Children of Men writing duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who executive produce the series alongside Shankar, Kosove, Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown and Dan Nowak. The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group.

Robertson is currently in post-production on her Roku/Lionsgate’s contemporary series update of George Huang’s 1994 film, Swimming with Sharks. In addition to appearing in the remake, Robertson wrote and produced the series which stars Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka. Under a first-look development deal with UCP, Robertson recently sold Apres Ski for CBC. As an actor, Robertson most recently was seen in a lead role on Northern Rescue for Netflix and in a starring role on TNT’s Murder in the First. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment, CAA, attorney Jamie Feldman and NCA Talent and Play Management in her native Canada.