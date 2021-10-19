The CW Pulls ‘Killer Camp’ From Schedule, Replaced By ‘Masters of Illusion’ Repeats

Killer Camp, The CW’s adaptation of the British non-scripted format, has been pulled from the youth-skewing network after only two episodes.

The series, which sees a group of 13 campers navigate their way through twists and surprises while competing to expose a ‘killer’ among them in return for a cash prize, premiered on Sunday October 10.

The second episode aired on Sunday October 18 but it has been subsequently replaced by repeats of Dean Cain-hosted Masters of Illusion going forward.

The first episode of the season launched with 155,00 viewers and a 0.05 in the 18-49 demo, while the second episode got 164,000 viewers and a 0.03 in the demo.

Sources tell Deadline that the show is likely to return to the linear schedule at some point.

The show was, in fact, in its second season. The first season, which was originally commissioned by British broadcaster ITV2, was acquired by The CW and aired in summer 2020. The network subsequently commissioned an original version with a mix of American and British contestants.

Killer Camp, which also features comedian Bobby Mair, is produced by Tuesday’s Child Television and distributed by Keshet International. Ben Wilson is showrunner with Karen Smith and Steph Harris as exec producers.