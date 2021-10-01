‘The Conners’: Tony Cavalero Set To Recur On ABC Comedy Series

The Righteous Gemstones‘ Tony Cavalero is joining ABC’s The Conners in a recurring role.

Cavalero will play Aldo, Harris’ (Emma Kenney) older boyfriend, in a multi-episode arc. Aldo is a veteran tattoo artist at the shop where she works and a single dad to two young boys, ages 10-12.

Cavalero will first appear in “The Wedding of Dan and Louise” episode airing October 13.

The Conners is a follow-up to the iconic comedy series Roseanne, which picks up with members of the iconic TV family of the same name, following matriarch Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) sudden death.

While living in Lanford, they continue to face daily struggles, grappling with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all—the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns—with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

The series from Werner Entertainment stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

Tom Werner exec produces, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

The role reunites Cavalero with Goodman, with whom he stars on The Righteous Gemstones, which is heading into its second season. Other credits include the role of Ozzy Osborne in Netflix original film The Dirt, a recurring role on Miracle Workers and Hulu’s original film The Binge, among others. Cavalero is repped by Gersh and Nicole Garcia Management.

The Conners airs Wednesday nights at 9 pm on ABC.