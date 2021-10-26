‘The Comeback Girl’: Limited Series Starring Kathryn Hahn As Joan Rivers Not Moving Forward At Showtime – Update

UPDATE: The Comeback Girl, a limited series which was set to star Kathryn Hahn as late comic legend Joan Rivers, is not moving forward at Showtime, Deadline can confirm.

According to Variety, which broke the news first, the comedienne’s life rights, held by daughter Melissa Rivers, was not secured by the series’ producers. Without life rights, The Comeback Girl could have continued as an unauthorized project but would not have been able to tap into Rivers’ jokes and notable moments without the consent of Rivers’ daughter and estate.

PREVIOUS SEPT. 21: After receiving an Emmy nomination for playing Agatha on Disney+’s WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn is ready for her next role: Joan Rivers.

The Mrs. Fletcher and Transparent actress is set to star as the late comedy icon for Showtime’s limited series The Comeback Girl, Deadline has confirmed. The series is in development with Cosmo Calrson set to pen the series and executive produce alongside Hahn and director Greg Berlanti. The Comeback Girl hails from Warner Bros Television.

Here’s the official logline: “Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne…and then it all fell apart. The Comeback Girl is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.”

Atlas Entertainment and Berlanti Productions are producing.

Rivers logged a half-century in show business and gave rise to red carpet commentary — and the snarky criticism that often accompanies it. Her signature query was, “Who are you wearing?” During the latter part of her career, she provided red carpet coverage for awards show on E! and also was the host of E!’s Fashion Police. She also hosted the online talk show In Bed With Joan and co-starred with her daughter on the WE tv reality show Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best.

The comedian died in September 2014 in New York at age 81.

Carlson is a two-time Black List screenwriter, whose projects The Showrunner and Valedictorian landed him on the annual collection of scripts. He is represented by Lighthouse Management & Media and UTA. Hahn is repped by Lighthouse Management & Media, Gersh, and Schreck Rose.

