‘The Boys’: Frances Turner, Kristin Booth & Jack Doolan Join Season 3 As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Frances Turner (The Man In The High Castle), Kristin Booth (The Hot Zone: Anthrax) and Jack Doolan (Marcella) are set to join Season 3 of The Boys in recurring roles. They will appear opposite series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr and more.

The third part of the series will tell the story of Vought’s first superhero, Soldier Boy (played by Jensen Ackles) and his Payback team, focusing on his WW II exploits and more.

Turner will recur as Monique, wife of Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso).

Booth and Doolan will play supe siblings Tessa and Tommy, aka the TNT Twins.

Turner is best known for her role in the fourth and final season of Amazon’s The Man In The High Castle and can currently be seen as Dr. Lyn Malvo in NBC’s New Amsterdam. Her additional work includes Quantico, Blue Bloods, Time After Time, Lethal Weapon and Powerless. Turner is represented by APA and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Booth appeared in a lead role in Hallmark’s MOW Series Signed, Sealed, Delivered and is recurring on the Netflix comedy Workin’ Moms, and Ridley Scott’s The Hot Zone: Anthrax. She also appeared in The Kennedys and Cloudburst. Booth is represented by Pam Winter at the GGA, Vicki McCarty at Covington International and Glenn Salners at Artists & Representatives.

Doolan can be seen in Netflix/ITV police drama Marcella and the sit-com White Gold for BBC/Netflix. Film roles include This Nan’s Life and Cemetery Junction. Doolan is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, Toogood Management, Pakula King & Associates.