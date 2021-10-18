‘The Blacklist’: Diany Rodriguez Joins Season 9 Of NBC Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Diany Rodriguez (Law & Order: Organized Crime) has joined the upcoming ninth season of NBC’s long-running drama series The Blacklist in a heavily recurring role.

Rodriguez will play Weecha Xiu. With a tough physical presence and a hardened demeanor, Weecha is more than capable of defending herself against anyone who might threaten her or her associates.



The Blacklist, starring James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff and Amir Arison, will jump forward two years in its season 9 return airing on October 21 (8/7c) on NBC.

In The Blacklist, in the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters.



The Blacklist is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Rodriguez is best known for her role as A.D.A. Maria Delgado on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime.She will soon be seen opposite Eugenio Debrez in Hulu’s upcoming rom-com The Valet. Other credits include HBO’s The Outsider, Showtime’s Ray Donovan and NBC’s New Amsterdam, among others. She is repped by People Store and Tassell Talent Group.