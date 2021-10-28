‘The Black Pack’: CW Sets Two Variety Specials With Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo, & Eric Bellinger

Two variety specials featuring Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo, and Eric Bellinger have been set at The CW—The Black Pack: We Three Kings and The Black Pack: Excellence. We Three Kings will premiere on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Both specials will feature music, dance, and comedy. Confirmed guests include Jordin Sparks, Tank, and Sevyn Streeter.

We Three Kings will be a holiday-themed celebration with both classic and new music brought to life on stage.

The trio will return to host Excellence at an as-yet-unannounced date with a focus on celebrating Black excellence and culture through musical and dance performances. Viewers can expect appearances by a star-studded list of guests commemorating Juneteenth. The Black Pack—a hat tip to the Rat Pack— explores how to celebrate America’s newly acknowledged national holiday while glorifying those that came before.

The Black Pack also pays tribute to rat packer Sammy Davis Jr. and will feature a newly penned Juneteenth anthem.

Both specials are produced by Magic Lemonade and executive produced by Taye Diggs, Shannon Stoeke, and Rikki Hughes, who also serves as the showrunner of both specials.