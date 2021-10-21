‘The Big Leap’: Brett Tucker Joins Fox Dance Dramedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Brett Tucker has joined the cast of Fox’s dance dramedy The Big Leap in a heavily recurring role. He will appear opposite stars Scott Foley, Simone Recanser, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo and Anna Grace Barlow. The series hails from Liz Heldens, Jason Winer, Sue Naegle, 20th Television and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Heldens and inspired by a UK reality format, The Big Leap is a show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity and empowerment at any age. It’s described as a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake.

The Big Leap is produced by 20th Television and Fox Entertainment. Heldens, Winer and Nagle serve as executive producers.

Tucker will play Linus, a hunky boom operator who works on the set and is a potential love interest for Julia (Polo).

The actor most recently recurred on ABC’s Station 19 for ABC as well as FX’s The Americans. He previously starred on ABC’s Mistresses for four seasons. Additional credits include McLeod’s Daughters, Thor: The Dark World, Spartacus, Neighbours and Thunderstone.

The Big Leap airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Fox.