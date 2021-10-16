‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Shares First Look At Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman Selina Kyle

The big reveal in the Reeves tweets was a look at Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The brief look, sans costume, was the third in a series of teases posted over the last two days ahead of a new The Batman trailer reveal anticipated at Saturday’s DC FanDome event.
The Reeves tweets:
Meet Selina Kyle… See more of her tomorrow at #DCFanDome #Tomorrow #TheBatmanTrailer #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/uJBI8JsRtJ
— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 15, 2021
What’s Black and Blue… and Dead all over…? #TheBatmanTrailer #Tomorrow #DCFanDome #TheBatman https://t.co/y1BAmIHrGw
— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 15, 2021
Good Morning, from Gotham City… Can’t wait to show you more at #DCFanDome this Saturday… #TheBatman #TrailerShot pic.twitter.com/5IRaABRwk6
— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 14, 2021
