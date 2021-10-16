Skip to main content
‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Shares First Look At Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman Selina Kyle

Warner Bros
Director Matt Reeves has shared three teasers from his forthcoming film The Batman’, set for a 2022 release and starring Robert Pattinson in the title role. The $100 million budgeted film is scheduled for a March 2022 release.

The big reveal in the Reeves tweets was a look at Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The brief look, sans costume, was the third in a series of teases posted over the last two days ahead of a new The Batman trailer reveal anticipated at Saturday’s DC FanDome event.

The Reeves tweets:

