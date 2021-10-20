‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18 Snags Series’ Premiere Low, Tops Tuesday Demo; ‘The Voice’ Wins Viewers

The Bachelorette is back in full swing for fall as the reality series returned to ABC for its 18th Season. Last night’s two-hour premiere introduced teacher Michelle Young and the numerous men set to compete for a shot with her at the Indian Wells Resort in Palm Springs.

Opening to a 0.7 demo rating and 2.84 million viewers in fast affiliates, The Bachelorette Season 18 topped Monday ratings but also marked a premiere low for the series. Last night’s opener was down from the Season 17 premiere in June (0.9,3.59M), which previously marked the series’ all-time premiere lows, and also down from the Season 17 finale in August (1.2,4.37). Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe returned to the host seat after Chris Harrison stepped down from duties following racism controversies.

While The Bachelorette Season 18 topped Monday’s demo rating, The Voice snagged the night’s most viewers. The singing competition, which was dethroned by Dancing with the Stars and 9-1-1 on Monday, took home a 0.6 demo rating and 6.51 million viewers. After The Voice, La Brea (0.5, 5.02M) dropped slightly after two weeks but topped the rest of Wednesday’s newcomers.

Fox’s Our Kind of People(0.3, 1.43M) remained steady, following The Resident (0.4, 3.16M).

CBS’ night peaked with FBI: Most Wanted (0.4, 4.14M) in the 9 p.m. hour. New FBI series International (0.3, 3.55M) dropped from last week’s episode.

ABC followed up The Bachelorette’s premiere with yet another opener as Queens, starring Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez, made its debut. Despite the music mavens featured in the series, Queens opened quietly drawing in a 0.4 demo rating and 1.78 million viewers.