‘Ted Lasso’s Keeley Hazell Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Gersh has signed Ted Lasso‘s Keeley Hazell for representation in all areas.

Hazell is coming off her second season of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series in the recurring role of Bex, the new girlfriend of Rupert (Anthony Head).

Hazell began her career as a model, working with magazines such as FHM, Loaded, Nuts and Zoo Weekly, before transitioning to writing and acting. Her other TV and film credits include E!’s The Royals and New Line’s Horrible Bosses 2.

Hazell continues to be repped by Van Johnson Company and Kopeikin Law.