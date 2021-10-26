TBS Joins The CW To Simulcast The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards Sunday January 9

Deadline

The Critics Choice Association is pushing to expand its broadcast and cable audience for the upcoming Critics Choice Awards. TBS has teamed with The CW Network to simulcast the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which will air live on the CW on Sunday, January 9 at 7-10 PM ET (delayed PT).

The move signals that the 500+ member CCA is certainly not retreating, but staying the course, expanding the Awards’ footprint in the face of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s recent decision to present its 79th Golden Globe Awards on the same night, although providing no further details of a “ceremony” that will not be broadcast on television since their longtime network NBC cancelled the show for 2022, promising only to revisit future broadcasts when they are satisfied the HFPA has resolved their widely publicized internal and external problems to the satisfaction of the industry. That would include a 100+ group of publicists who have publicly refused to work with them until they do.

The CCA had announced its January 9 awards date back in May. It also expands on the collaboration between WarnerMedia-owned Turner Networks and The CW Network, a joint venture between the CBS Entertainment Group unit of ViacomCBS and the Studios and Networks division of AT&T’s WarnerMedia. The CW has previously worked with the ViacomCBS side of the company, airing a live simulcast of MTV’s VMA Awards.

“We are thrilled that TBS is going to be simulcasting the show and bringing it to an ever-widening audience, and this is very exciting news as Critics Choice grows into an ever bigger part of the awards season,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin told Deadline this morning while offering details on how the merger of the broadcast on The CW and TBS actually came about.

“The CW and Critics Choice have been on exactly the same page here. They see, and we see, that this is a spectacular opportunity for the Critics Choice to grow this year and so their corporate entity understands that this is very useful for everybody to help grow this franchise to bring it to an even wider audience. When the subject was raised this summer everybody was enthusiastic about expanding the footprint,” he said.

The 27th Critics Choice Awards show will continue its combined Film and Television awards format, honoring the finest in both cinematic and televised/streaming achievement. The awards ceremony, produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment, will be held at the newly refurbished and “reimagined” Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City.

Berlin is especially pleased that the studios will also be doing afterparties at the hotel much the same way the Globes famously did, further indication he feels that the industry is excited about the new directions for the Critics Choice. “This is more evidence the Globes as they were is not coming back this year. The studios, the big entertainment companies are lining up behind Critics Choice. With all those afterparties that are happening at the Fairmont on our night, it is going to be our night, a big night,” Berlin said. “We are going to be able to fulfill that role the Globes traditionally played of kicking off the awards season and bringing all the big stars together and making it the party of the year with everyone in one building going from party to party. It is all lining up perfectly.”

Here’s the timeline for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards:

Monday, November 15, 2021 – Submissions close for CCA TV categories (submissions are not required for film categories)

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – NomComs begin deliberations

Monday, November 29, 2021 – NomComs render official recommendations

Monday, November 29, 2021 – Nominating ballots go out to Film Branch members

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

Friday, December 3, 2021 – Midnight (PT) deadline for final Film ballots

Monday, December 6, 2021 – 9 a.m. PT Film nominations announced

Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Final CCA ballots emailed to all members

Friday, January 7, 2022 – 9 p.m. (PT) Deadline for returning final ballots

Sunday, January 9, 2022 – 27th annual Critics Choice Awards presented live on The CW and TBS

.