Taylor Sheridan Reality Series ‘The Last Cowboy’ Moves To CMT, Ropes Season 2 Premiere Date

EXCLUSIVE: The Last Cowboy, the unscripted series hatched by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, is moving from the Paramount Network to CMT. CMT has set November 12 as the premiere date for the second season. The show will air beginning November 12 at 8 PM ET/PT.

The Last Cowboy is an inside look at real-life cowboys and cowgirls and the high-stakes sport of horse reining – a Western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops – as they prepare for the biggest bout in the sport’s history: “The Run for a Million.” The series chronicles reiners determined to elevate and preserve the cowboy tradition as they train and engage in the exclusive, ultra-competitive athletic event.

The Last Cowboy is being produced for CMT by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Michelle Schiefen, Julie “Bob” Lombardi and Alexandra Lowry serving as executive producers. Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari serve as executive producers. Keith Cox and Todd Baynes oversee the production for CMT.