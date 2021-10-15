Tara Beppel Joins Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: New York-based manager and producer Tara Beppel has joined Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Beppel, who has experience booking clients on such series as Showtime’s Ziwe, brings with her a roster of multi-hyphenate talent.

Beppel was previously a manager and producer at GRLBND, and before that, Imagine Artist Management. Prior to management, she worked as a senior coordinator in scripted development and production at IFC where she was part of the team that developed series like Portlandia and Documentary Now! and also worked on the The Independent Spirit Awards.

“We’ve known Tara for years,” said principals Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero. “Her eye for talent is impeccable and she’s earned an esteemed reputation as a tastemaker and strategic thinker. We’re thrilled she joined us.”

Beppel is a longtime producer and talent booker of live comedy shows in New and Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled to join the team at OPE,” said Beppel. “The next generation of talent and literary voices are ready for their moment, and I hope to amplify them with the incredible business that OPE has already built.”