‘Tamron Hall’: ‘GMA’ Producer Quiana Burns Named Interim Executive Producer After Candi Carter Exits Syndicated Talker

Good Morning America Weekend executive producer Quiana Burns will be joining Tamron Hall as interim executive producer of the syndicated daytime talk show, which recently launched its third season. She is replacing Candi Carter who stepped down last week.

Carter’s departure follows Tamron Hall‘s recent move from ABC Entertainment to ABC News where it is overseen by the team of ABC News President Kim Godwin. The Aug. 20 announcement of the transition noted that Carter would continue as executive producer. She will now be returning to ABC Entertainment to focus on her first-look development deal.

Quiana will continue to lead Good Morning America weekend while overseeing Tamron Hall during the search of a new permanent executive producer, which would be the show’s third.

This marks a reunion for Hall and Burns who worked together at MSNBC and have a long professional relationship. Hall won the Daytime Emmy for Informative Talk Show Host in 2020.