Talia Parkinson-Jones Named Executive Producer Of ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna’

Talia Parkinson-Jones has been named executive producer of NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Parkinson-Jones most recently was consulting producer of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk and executive producer of Tamron Hall. She launched and served as co-executive producer of the latter show when it debuted in 2019.

Today with Hoda & Jenna is the fourth hour of the franchise, hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Libby Leist, SVP of Today and NBC News, said in a statement that Parkinson-Jones’ “extensive daytime television experience is matched by her energy and creativity, and we look forward to her joining our team.”

She officially starts on the show October 18.

Parkinson-Jones also worked for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 seasons, including as co-executive producer. She developed and served as executive producer of BET Network’s one-hour red carpet fashion series Wendy’s Style Squad and served as casting director for the game show Cash Cab.

NBC News also announced that Meredith Reis would serve as senior broadcast producer of Hoda & Jenna. She has served as senior producer of the 10 AM hour for the past two years. Today added a fourth hour in 2007, and was hosted by Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford from 2008 to 2019. Hager succeeded Gifford in that spot.