‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Anthology Spinoff Series Gets Greenlight By AMC

AMC is further expanding The Walking Dead universe with Tales of the Walking Dead, a new episodic anthology spinoff series set for AMC and AMC+.

Each one-hour standalone episode of Tales of the Walking Dead will focus on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series, which wraps its run after its current Season 11.

The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead writer-producer Channing Powell will showrun Tales, working closely with Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe. An initial season of six episodes is expected to go into production early next year and premiere on AMC+ and AMC next summer.

“The Walking Dead is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales of the Walking Dead will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like The Twilight Zone and, more recently, Black Mirror, and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world.”

Said Gimple: “This series, more than any other in the Walking Dead Universe, runs on new voices, perspectives, and ideas — bringing to life stories unlike any we’ve told before,” Gimple said. “I’m thrilled to be Channing’s consigliere, helping in every way I can to make those new visions real for the best fans in TV.”

Added Powell: “I started as a fan of The Walking Dead and have ended up as a showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spinoffs. That’s nuts and I’m so grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers while we pushed, pulled and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show.”

Mothership series The Walking Dead will premiere the second half of its 11th and final season in February. The first spinoff in TWD Universe, Fear The Walking Dead, is currently airing its seventh season, and the most recent spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond is airing its second season. A Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-led spinoff also is well in the works.



The Walking Dead and other series in the Walking Dead Universe have been top titles on the AMC+ streaming service, both in usage and new subscriber acquisitions. New episodes premiere a week early on AMC+, offering an exclusive window ahead of linear premieres on AMC.