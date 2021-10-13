AGC & Image Nation Action Pic First Teaser; Studiocanal Ends NBCU Deal; APSA Noms; David Jason Doc — Global Briefs

First Teaser For UAE-Shot Pierre Morel Action Pic

AGC International and Image Nation Abu Dhabi have unveiled a slick first teaser trailer for Al Kameen (The Ambush), about the rescue mission of a small group of Emirati soldiers trapped by rebel fighters in a mountainous valley. According to producers, the film is the largest Arabic-language film ever made in the Gulf, with 400 cast and crew including an all-Emirati lead cast. Pic was shot entirely in the UAE and stars Marwan Abdulla Saleh, Khalifa Al Jassem and Mohammed Ahmed. The film was co-produced by AGC Studios and Image Nation Abu Dhabi and directed by Pierre Morel (Taken), with producers Derek Dauchy (Roman J Israel, Esq.) and Jennifer Roth (Black Swan). Pic was written by Brandon Birtell (Furious 7) and Kurtis Birtell (Medal of Honour) in consultation with the soldiers involved in the real-life 2018 ambush situation that inspired the plot. Image Nation Abu Dhabi provided a team of Emirati filmmakers and cultural consultants including Hana Kazim, Talal Al Asmani, Aliwiya Thani and Alia Al Qamzi. The movie will be released in theaters in the UAE and across region later this year.

Studiocanal Ends NBCU Sales Relationship

Studiocanal has terminated its long-term distribution deal with NBCUniversal, regaining rights on films including Terminator 2, Mulholland Drive and the Bridget Jones Trilogy. Following a 20-year partnership with the US distributor, Studiocanal will take over the direct handling of sales of more than 200 films from January. Other films returning to the French producer-distributor’s roster include Love Actually, Basic Instinct and The Graduate. Juliette Hochart, Studiocanal’s EVP Library, said the move “comes at a time when many global channels and platforms are seeking a diverse range of high-end theatrical titles.”

Asia Pacific Screen Awards Noms

Nominations have been revealed for the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA). In total, there are nods for 38 films from 25 Asia Pacific countries. Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car and Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero, both of which premiered at Cannes this year, received the most nominations, with both films up for the same four categories: Best Feature Film, Achievement in Directing, Best Screenplay and Best Performance by an Actor. Payal Kapadia’s breakthrough A Night of Knowing Nothing (India) is also nominated for Best Feature Film, as is Russian director Natalya Nazarova’s The Pencil and Iranian Mohammad Rasoulof’s Golden Bear winner There is No Evil. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the eligibility period this year was stretched back to the end of 2019. Winners will be announced on November 11 at a ceremony on Australia’s Gold Coast, which will also be streamed globally. You can see the full list of nominations here.

Channel 4 acquires David Jason doc

UK network Channel 4 has acquired Sir David Jason: The Lancaster at 80, a documentary from Big Little Fish TV narrated by the Only Fools And Horses star. The doc tells of how, following heavy losses for RAF Bomber Command squadrons in the early stages of the Second World War, a chief designer was tasked with creating an aircraft that could not only boost the resolve of aircrews but also enable allied forces to take the war to Hitler’s Germany. International distribution is being handled by Abacus Media Rights.