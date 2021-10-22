You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Steve Stanulis Sets Up Malaysian Production Venture With Local Outfit Hornbill Films

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Female Crewmember Dies After Prop Gun Misfire On New Mexico Set Of Alec Baldwin Film ‘Rust', Sheriff Confirms; One Other Hospitalized
Read the full story

System Of A Down Postpones L.A. Shows Because of Serj Tankian’s Breakthrough Covid-19 Case

AP

System of a Down, the popular Armenian-American band hailing from Glendale, Calif., was forced to cancel this weekend’s shows because frontman Serj Tankian has a breakthrough case of the coronavirus.

The band announced today came just hours before they were scheduled to take the stage with Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles at Banc of California Stadium.

Tankian said on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 54-year-old Tankian said he was fully vaccinated, and said he had been “incredibly careful” over the course of the pandemic.

The Los Angeles shows were eagerly awaited by fans. After a 15-year hiatus, System of a Down finally released new music last year to spotlight the problems in the ongoing war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Some of System of a Down’s biggest hits include “Chop Suey,” “Toxicity,” and “B.Y.O.B.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad