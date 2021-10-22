System Of A Down Postpones L.A. Shows Because of Serj Tankian’s Breakthrough Covid-19 Case

System of a Down, the popular Armenian-American band hailing from Glendale, Calif., was forced to cancel this weekend’s shows because frontman Serj Tankian has a breakthrough case of the coronavirus.

The band announced today came just hours before they were scheduled to take the stage with Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles at Banc of California Stadium.

Tankian said on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 54-year-old Tankian said he was fully vaccinated, and said he had been “incredibly careful” over the course of the pandemic.

After a 15-year hiatus, System of a Down finally released new music last year to spotlight the problems in the ongoing war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Some of System of a Down’s biggest hits include “Chop Suey,” “Toxicity,” and “B.Y.O.B.”