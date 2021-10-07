Susie Abromeit Inks Overall Deal With GAC Family

EXCLUSIVE: Susie Abromeit (Jessica Jones) is expanding her relationship with GAC Family with a new overall deal. Under the pact, Abromeit will star in four original films on the cable channel and host GAC Family Original Movie Nights. In addition to the deal, Abromeit will star in the previously announced holiday movie Much Ado About Christmas, which is set to premiere October 30 as part of GAC Family’s “Great American Christmas” franchise.

GAC Family (formerly Great American Country) launched on September 27 under the tagline “Stories Well Told” and features family-friendly, holiday-themed movies and series that celebrate American culture, lifestyle and heritage.

“Susie is a world-renowned talent who is remarkably versatile and talented,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of GAC Media. “We’re excited to have her on board and look forward to working with her on an entertaining slate of upcoming movies.”

Abromeit is known for her role as Pam in Netflix’s Jessica Jones. Her other credits include features The Forever Purge, King Richard and I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell, and television series Supernatural and NCIS, among others. She is repped by Vault Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schnenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.