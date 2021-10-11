Superman Will Come Out As Bisexual In Upcoming DC Comic

Superman will be waving the pride flag high come Nov. 9 when it will be revealed that the superhero is bisexual in DC Comics’ upcoming issue Superman: Son of Kal-El. The current Superman is Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

In panels released from the comic, readers get to meet the young Kent’s love interest—Jay Nakamura, a reporter, natch. Issue no. 5 will show Jon and Jay’s blossoming friendship which turns romantic after the reporter takes care of the Man of Steel who is feeling mentally and physically burned out from trying to keep everyone safe.

DC Comics

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” writer Tom Taylor said in a statement. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Added artist John Timms, “I’m incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son of Kal-El series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains, and menaces”

The issue will dive into Superman’s stress and frustrations as it builds up to the moment when he needs a hero himself.

“We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms,” said Jim Lee, DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher. “We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

It’s also been recently teased that Robin is questioning his own sexuality, a topic that will be further explored in the Dec. issue of Urban Legends.