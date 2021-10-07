‘Supergirl’ Star Melissa Benoist “Feeling A Lot Gratitude” For Supe Series & Impact Ahead Of Finale – NYCC

Melissa Benoist’s time as Supergirl for the CW is nearing its end as the supe series heads to the finale in November. During a Thursday panel at the virtual New York Comic Con, Benoist reflected on her time as the titular superhero and her next steps.

“I don’t think I truly realized what I was signing up for, so my expectations…my mind was blown right form the start,” Benoist said. “It was one of the hardest, most challenging experiences of my life, and I think it will remain that for the rest of my life.”

In September 2020, The CW revealed that the superhero series would end with its sixth and final season. Supergirl debuted in October 2015 on CBS before joining The CW lineup for Season 2 in October 2016. The series finale is set to air in November.

When asked about what comes next, the Supergirl star said she has just been sitting with the series’ end and processing her time on the beloved show.

“Right not, just feeling a lot of gratitude,” she added.

Of course, with Supergirl wrapped Benoist has set her eyes on new endeavors – the YA novel series Haven’s Secret, her Three Things production banner (which has linked up with Warner Bros. Television), and parenting her one-year-old child.

Also making literary moves post-Supergirl is Benoist’s co-star Tom Lennon, who gave an update about his Ronan Boyle series and its adaptation at DreamWorks. The actor shared that the children’s book series is set to come to screen sometime around Christmas 2024.

Even with Supergirl nearing its final chapter, Benoist shared takeaways that will last beyond the series’ lifetime.

“I hope that it always and forever…shows fans and young women in particular how to be true to yourself and not be afraid to speak up and to empower the people you love around you and really embrace community,” she said.

Supergirl also stars Azie Tesfai, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Julie Gonzolo, Andrea Brooks and Staz Nair. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner , Jessica Queller and Robert Wright.