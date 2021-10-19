‘Super Pumped’: Uma Thurman Joins Showtime Anthology Series As Arianna Huffington

Uma Thurman will join the cast of Showtime’s Super Pumped. The Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress is set to appear opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler in the first installment of an anthology series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

Based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, Showtime’s Super Pumped tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

Pivoting on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber’s hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup, the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.

Thurman will take on as The Huffington Post co-founder and Uber board member Arianna Huffington. She will also join additional cast members Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, and Babak Tafti.

Each season of the Super Pumped anthology series will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.

Koppelman, Levien and Beth Schacter executive produce, write and serve as showrunners. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski also executive produce and Isaac co-executive produces.

Thurman is best known for her roles in a number of Quentin Tarantino projects including the Kill Bill saga and Pulp Fiction. She received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Mia Wallace in the latter in 1995. The actress earned a Golden Globe for Hysterical Blindness, which she produced and starred in. She received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role on NBC’s series Smash. Her additional credits including Terry Gilliam’s The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, Dangerous Liaisons, Beautiful Girls, Batman & Robin, Les Misérables, Prime and The Producers. She will next appear on Apple TV+’s Suspicion and Disney+’s Stargirl.

Thurman is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson Teller.