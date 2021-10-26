Michel Franco’s Venice Pic ‘Sundown’ Lands U.S. Deal At Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has acquired North American rights to Sundown, the latest film from Mexican writer-director Michel Franco that world premiered this fall at the Venice Film Festival. A 2022 theatrical release in the U.S. is in the works for the tense family drama.

Tim Roth reunites with Franco (he starred in Franco’s 2015 pic Chronic) to star in Sundown with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios and Henry Goodman. Roth and Gainsbourg play Neil and Alice, the core of a wealthy British family on vacation in Acapulco with younger members Colin (Samuel Bottomley) and Alexa (Albertine Kotting McMillan) until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the family’s tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore revealing long-gestating rifts.

Franco, Cristina Velasco L. and Eréndira Núñez Larios are producers in the Teorema production, a co-production with Film I Väst, CommonGround Pictures and Luxbox. Roth and Lorenzo Vigas are executive producers.

The Sundown deal was struck by Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson, Miranda King and Avy Eschenasy and ICM Partners.

“Michel Franco’s film is an incisive look into the human psyche,” Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen said Tuesday. “Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainbourg give such powerful performances you can’t take your eyes off the screen as their stories unfold.”

It’s the latest pickup for Bleecker Street, which is prepping to release the comedy India Sweets and Spices, a Tribeca title, in theaters on November 19. The company’s recent releases include Mass, I’m Your Man and Together.