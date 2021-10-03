×
‘Sunday Night Football’: New England Patriots See Double The Media Credentials Requests For Tonight’s Tom Brady Showdown

Tom Brady
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
One of the biggest “revenge” games in NFL history takes place tonight, as Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns to New England to take on the Patriots.
NBC’s Sunday Night Football will televise the game, starting at 8:00 ET/5:00 PT.
Brady, as most know, left the Patriots as a free agent after 20 years and six Super Bowl victories. He subsequently cemented his reputation as the Greatest Of All Time by leading Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl victory last season.
Now, he confronts his old coach, Bill Belichick, who is hoping to spoil the homecoming. Belichick saw the Patriots devolve last year into a 7-9 mortal team, and the flinty coach was blamed for Brady’s departure amid reports of mutual animosity. That’s even though the two have since largely publicly praised each other.
While tonight’s game won’t fully settle who had more to do with getting them to nine Super Bowls and six victories in the big game, you can bet both are hoping for some sweet revenge.

As a measure of the huge interest in tonight’s game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported via Twitter that the Patriots issued 506 media credentials for tonight, including 262 to NBC. The Patriots issued 206 total media credentials for the team’s season opener vs. Miami, with 70 going to CBS.

Last week vs. the Saints, the Patriots issued 215 credentials, including 60 to FOX.

