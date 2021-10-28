Sundance Institute’s Interdisciplinary Program Sets Grantees, Art of Practice Fellows

The Sundance Institute’s Interdisciplinary Program today named its 2021 grantees, also unveiling those selected as 2021-2022 Art of Practice Fellows. Each fellow and grantee was supported in a designated field or a combination of them, including emerging media, interdisciplinary, music, and/or theater.

Sundance’s latest grantees are Melis Aker (Theater), Shariffa Ali (Interdisciplinary), DeAndre James Allen-Toole (Music), Fabian Almazan (Music), Lily Baldwin (Interdisciplinary), Mariam Bazeed (Interdisciplinary), Carla LynDale Bishop (Emerging Media), Kathryn Bostic (Interdisciplinary), William Caballero (Interdisciplinary), William Calhoun (Interdisciplinary), Raven Chacon (Interdisciplinary), Penelope Jagessar Chaffer (Emerging Media), Layale Chaker (Interdisciplinary), Maya Chami (Interdisciplinary), Heather Christian (Theater), Cora Yi-Huan Chung (Music), Ryan Cohan (Music), Colectivo Los Ingrávidos (Interdisciplinary), Ty Defoe (Interdisciplinary), Heather Dewey-Hagborg (Emerging Media), Angèlica Ekeke (Emerging Media), JJJJJerome Ellis (Interdisciplinary), Tim Fain (Music), Kelley Nicole Girod (Theater), Ben Goldberg (Music), Robert Casey Goodwin (Interdisciplinary), Fernando Gregório (Interdisciplinary), Porpentine Heartscape (Interdisciplinary), Dov Heichemer (Emerging Media), Sultana Isham (Interdisciplinary), Modesto “Flako” Jimenez (Interdisciplinary), Somi Kakoma (Interdisciplinary), Raja Feather Kelly (Theatre/Emerging Media), Vassiliki Khonsari (Interdisciplinary), Eve-Lauryn LaFountain (Interdisciplinary), Nancy Lee (Interdisciplinary), Irene Lema (Interdisciplinary), Stephanie Lepp (Interdisciplinary), Rosario Perazolo Masjoan (Interdisciplinary), Jillian Mayer (Interdisciplinary), Lauren Lee McCarthy (Emerging Media), LaJuné McMillian (Emerging Media), Katya Mihailova (Music), James Harrison Monaco (Theater), Gregg Mozgala (Theater)AriDy Nox (Theater), Yea Bin Diana Oh (Interdisciplinary), Linda May Han Oh (Music), Judith Okonkwo (Emerging Media), Talia Paulette Oliveras (Theater), Haig Papazian (Interdisciplinary), Aaron Parks (Music), Ronee Penoi (Interdisciplinary), Samora Pinderhughes (Interdisciplinary), Maria Belen Poncio (Interdisciplinary), Tiare Ribeaux (Interdisciplinary), Emily Rice (Music), Michelle J. Rodriguez (Music), Machel Ross (Theater), Kaneza Schaal (Interdisciplinary), Indigo Sparks (Interdisciplinary), Amanda Strong (Interdisciplinary), Ruth Tang (Theater), Marleine van der Werf (Interdisciplinary), Whitney White (Interdisciplinary), Lauren Whitehead (Theater), Amelia Winger-Bearskin (Emerging Media), Alisha B Wormsley (Interdisciplinary), Kit Yan (Theater) and Nathan Young (Interdisciplinary).

The 2021-2022 Art of Practice Fellows, meanwhile, are Jayaad Alipoor (Theater/Interdisciplinary/Emerging Media), Robert Reid Allan (Music), Janani Balasubramanian (Interdisciplinary), Jonathan Bepler (Music) Agnes Borinsky (Theater), Lavale Chaker (Interdisciplinary), Shayok Misha Chowdhury (Interdisciplinary), Cora Yi-Huan Chung (Music), Connor Cook (Music), Chanell Crichlow (Music), Drew Denny (Interdisciplinary), Heather Dewey-Hagborg (Emerging Media), Stephanie Dinkins (Emerging Media), Yasmin Elayat (Emerging Media), Sarah Ellis (Emerging Media/Interdisciplinary/Theater), Nicholas Fortugno (Emerging Media), David Greenspan (Theater), Ro Haber (Interdisciplinary), Ryan J. Haddad (Theater), Maya Daisy Hawke (Interdisciplinary), Sultana Isham (Interdisciplinary), Marisa Morán Jahn (Interdisciplinary), Valencia James (Interdisciplinary), Lars America Jan (Emerging Media), Daniel Alexander Jones (Interdisciplinary), Kalisan Kalaichelvan (Music), Raja Feather Kelly (Theater/Media), Naomi Ko (Interdisciplinary), Olivia Komahcheet, Lisa Kron (Theater), Andy Lanning (Emerging Media), Yo-Yo Lin (Interdisciplinary), Andres Burbano Lopez (Emerging Media), Dana Lyn (Music), Adil Mansoor (Theater), Rosario Perazolo Masjoan (Interdisciplinary), Lauren Lee McCarthy (Emerging Media), Katya Mihailova (Music), Angelo Madsen Minax (Interdisciplinary), James Harrison Monaco (Theater), Gregg Mozgala (Theater), Marie Hanhnhon Nguyen (Theater), Lynn Nottage (Theater), Alison O’Daniel (Interdisciplinary), Yea Bin Diana Oh (Interdisciplinary), Linda May Han Oh (Music), Gabriela Ortega (Interdisciplinary), Aaron Parks (Music), Paola Prestini (Music), Ellen Reid (Music), Emily Rice (Music) Ainslee Alem Robson (Interdisciplinary), Cat Rodríguez (Theater/Emerging Media), Devin Ronneberg (Emerging Media), Jake Sally (Emerging Media), Junaid Sarieddeen (Theater), Andrew Schneider (Interdisciplinary), Wesley Taylor (Interdisciplinary), Tamiko Thiel (Emerging Media), Camilla Uboldi (Music), Lynette Wallworth (Interdisciplinary), ill Weaver (Interdisciplinary), Whitney White (Interdisciplinary), Missy Whiteman (Interdisciplinary), Amelia Winger-Bearskin (Emerging Media), Xin Xin (Interdisciplinary), Kit Yan (Theater) and Rasmus Zwicki (Interdisciplinary).

The Sundance Institute created the Interdisciplinary Program last year, to support artists whose work has been upended by the Covid-19 pandemic. The team responsible for the new program—fusing Sundance’s Film Music, New Frontier labs and Theater programs, to cultivate the cross-pollination of artists at various stages in their practices—includes Ruthie Doyle, Peter Golub, and Ana Verde.

The Art of Practice Fellowship, an Interdisciplinary pilot program kicking off this month, looks to expand and strengthening artists’ overall creative practice, via online collaboration, peer-to-peer and peer-to-mentor conversations, the opportunity for in-person residencies at MASS MoCA and UCross Foundation, and access to grants. The fellowship is facilitated by IDP staff and five artist community leaders, the ultimate goal being to create a sustainable artist-centered community. The cohort is a mix of backgrounds, expertise, and career stages, centering artists from historically underrepresented groups. 68 artists were selected, including 20 who had never been previously supported by Sundance.

“With an ‘exploded lab’ ecosystem, a cultural incubator community, we will extend the collaboration and generative environment of a Sundance lab across a full year, involving a larger, more varied group of artists,” said Doyle, who serves as Director of the Interdisciplinary Program. “This comes at a pivotal time in the pandemic landscape for artists in these fields, especially artists whose voices have been marginalized or excluded.”

While developing the Art of Practice Fellowship this year, the IDP looked to address the financial gaps fostered by the pandemic via granting, offering artists more than $240,000 in total financial relief. More than 90 percent of the supported artists are from historically underrepresented, marginalized, or excluded groups.

The grantee group includes emerging artists, as well as many who have already won such accolades as Emmys, Grammys, Obies, Pulitzers, Tonys, and a MacArthur Genius Grant. Their work has appeared at BAMcinemaFest, the Berlinale, the Cannes, Tribeca and Sundance Film Festivals, and the Venice Biennale, as well as the United Nations and the White House during the Obama presidency.

The Sundance Institute Interdisciplinary Program is supported by an endowment from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, with additional support from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Film Music Foundation, The Max and Victoria Dreyfus Foundation, The Carrie Louise Hamilton Foundation, and Francena T. Harrison Foundation.