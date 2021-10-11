Grindstone Entertainment Group Acquires Rights To Musical Comedy ‘Summertime Dropouts’

EXCLUSIVE: Grindstone Entertainment Group has claimed worldwide rights to Winterstate Entertainment’s musical comedy Summertime Dropouts, ahead of its October 26 virtual premiere benefitting The Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with plans to release it next year.

The film centers on three best friends in a pop-punk band, who compete against rivals Late for Curfew and Half Past Midnight to play at the very last Vans Warped Tour. It watches as they discover that the road to fame isn’t an easy journey between work, school, and relationships.

Summertime Dropouts stars up-and-comers including Nicholas Podany, Crystal Lake Evans, Caleb Donahoe, Melanie Brook, Takaya Abdou Lloyd, Serena Laurel, and Josh Richards, marking the film debut of the latter social influencer. Pic also features an appearance by a Warped Tour mainstay—pop-punk band, Simple Plan.

Jhene Chase directed from a script she co-wrote with Camille and Hamid Torabpour. Producers on the Winterstate film included Stelio Savante, Dr. Mark Smith, and Hamid and Camille Torabpour.

The virtual premiere benefitting The Boys & Girls Clubs of America will be the largest ever put on in support of the organization. All members—including more than four million kids—will be able to attend the event for free, with a portion of the ticket sales for non-members benefiting the BGCA. The event will stream here; tickets can be purchased here.

“Grindstone is happy to bring ‘Summertime Dropouts’ to the world in 2022,” said the company’s Head of Acquisitions, Stan Wertlieb. “The film offers an inspiring, fun, uplifting, and positive message of wish fulfillment for all of us of any gender – young, old, or in-between – who might have fantasized about being a rock star playing on the world-renowned Vans Warped Tour, playing on the same bill as musicians like Simple Plan.”

“After the incredibly challenging times we’ve all had over the past year and a half, our intent for the virtual premiere is to raise much-needed funds for the BGCA to and share an inspirational experience and a sense of hope and empowerment to young people,” said producer Hamid Torabpour, “while generating a bit of word-of-mouth buzz for the 2022 Grindstone release.”

“Throughout the pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of America had to pivot to serve youth in virtual spaces. This virtual premiere is designed to keep our young members engaged and motivated during these challenging times,: added BGCA National Vice President Frank Sanchez, who has been with the organization for 40 years. “‘Summertime Dropouts’ carries a positive message about the value of hard work and following your dreams, which is central to the core values of BGCA.”

Summertime Dropouts wrapped production in Minneapolis, prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Grindstone acquisition deal was brokered by Stelio Savante.