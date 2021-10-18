‘Succession’ Scores Over 1.4 Million Viewers In Season 3 Debut, HBO Says Dramedy Marks Biggest Premiere Since HBO Max Launch

Logan, Kendall and the rest of the dysfunctional Roy family returned to HBO for Season 3 setting a milestone for HBO. Drawing more than 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, Succession marked the best premiere night performance of any HBO original series since HBO Max launched in May 2020, per HBO.

The dramedy, which stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, returned with a 13% increase in viewership from the Season 2 premiere. Digital viewing was up 2145 from the Season 2 premiere. HBO Max also shared that Succession had the biggest digital premiere for an HBO series since the sophomore season of Big Little Lies.

The Season 3 opener saw Logan, Shiv (Snook), Roman (Culkin), Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) scramble for their next steps after Kendall’s (Strong) bombshell confession from Season 2. The scavenge for familial, political and financial alliances as Waystar Royco finds itself embroiled in controversy as sexual assault allegations rise against its leadership. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.

The Season 3 cast also includes Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin returning. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova.

Succession comes from creator/showrunner/executive producer Jesse Armstrong. Additional executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell.