‘Succession’ S3 New Clip: Watch The Immediate Aftermath Of Last Season’s Explosive Ending

WarnerMedia has released a fresh look at the hotly anticipated new season of HBO’s Succession. Watch it at the bottom of this post.

The new clip shows Kendall Roy exiting his dramatic press conference in which he explosively shone a spotlight on his family’s business dealings.

The footage was shown today as part of a European launch event for HBO Max, during which Warner touted its upcoming series and films ahead of the platform’s initial European rollout, including a first look at footage from Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of Dragon and the John Cena-starring superhero series Peacemaker.

Succession season three premieres October 17.