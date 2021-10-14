Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig And The Witch’ Coming To Netflix

The latest animated film from acclaimed Studio Ghibli is coming to Netflix on Nov. 18, expanding the streamer’s already extensive catalog.

Earwig and the Witch will be available to a worldwide audience. Since 2020, 21 films from Studio Ghibli have been available to the world, except for the US and Japan, through global distribution partner Wild Bunch International and GKIDS exclusively for Canada.

“We’re thrilled that our film Earwig and the Witch will reach many countries and territories through Netflix,” said director Goro Miyazaki. “The film is Studio Ghibli’s first fully 3D CGI film which prompted us with an exciting challenge to reflect the spirit and pride of our studio using this new artform. Through that experience we met Earwig, our rebellious protagonist who grows to overcome difficulties with her wits and relentless energy. We hope you will come to love our Earwig, just like you enjoyed spending time with the main characters in our last 21 films.

Aram Yacoubian, director of animation film at Netflix, said, “We’re incredibly fortunate to continue expanding the Studio Ghibli film lineup on Netflix by streaming Earwig and the Witch. The highly anticipated new film of Goro Miyazaki will bring a fresh perspective to the wildly popular Studio Ghibli films. In countries and territories where we stream Studio Ghibli films (excluding US and Japan), 55M households have chosen to watch a Studio Ghibli film on Netflix since 2020, and that number will only continue to grow. We’ve been blown away by the positive reactions from viewers everywhere, proving that stories can come from anywhere, and can be loved everywhere”.

The latest movie, Earwig and the Witch, tells the story of a headstrong young girl who grew up in an orphanage. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch.

Directed by Goro Miyazaki and with a planning by Hayao Miyazaki and screenplay by Keiko Niwa and Emi Gunji, the story of Earwig is based on a novel of the same name by English writer Diana Wynne Jones.