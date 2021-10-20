Streamy Awards Nominations Announced; Names Include MrBeast, Lil Nas X, Ryan Reynolds

Organizers MRC Live and Alternative Tubefilter unveiled nominees for the 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards on Wednesday. The list of noms range from up-and-comers to global stars including Bill Gates, Lil Nas X, Nick Jonas, Hailey Bieber, Ryan Reynolds and Will Smith.
Winners will be announced in December during a livestreamed ceremony. Additional creator appearances and show details are to come.
This year’s top nominees include MrBeast (with seven nominations) along with Emma Chamberlain, true crime and makeup maven Bailey Sarian, Bella Poarch, gaming collective FaZe Clan, comedic gamer Markiplier, and “kidfluencer” Ryan’s World. Other notable names include Addison Rae, Sunisa Lee and Dream.
The Streamy Awards honor creator excellence in online video content. More than half of this year’s nominations were first-time nominees.
Here’s the full list of noms:
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the Year
Addison Rae
Alexa Rivera
Avani Gregg
Bella Poarch
Brent Rivera
Charli D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio
Dream
Emma Chamberlain
MrBeast
Show of the Year
30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock
Binging With Babish • Babish Culinary Universe
Captain Disillusion
Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3
Dark History
Good Mythical Morning
Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun
Ryan’s World
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
Verzuz
International
Anasala | أنس و أصالة (Saudi Arabia)
Enaldinho (Brazil)
Mikecrack (Spain)
Mythpat (India)
Tokai OnAir | 東海オンエア (Japan)
Short Form
8illy
Bella Poarch
The cheeky boyos
Jake Fellman
Matt Taylor
Individual Awards
Breakout Creator
Bella Poarch
Karl Jacobs
Quenlin Blackwell
Stokes Twins
Tinx
Collaboration
Harry Mack and Marcus Veltri – Pianist & Freestyle Rapper BLOW MINDS on Omegle ft. Marcus Veltri
Markiplier and CrankGameplays – Unus Annus
Ryan’s World, NASA, JAXA – Ryan Makes A Video Call With The Space Station
Zach Campbell and Lil Nas X – Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” REACTION WITH LIL NAS X!!
ZHC and MrBeast – I Surprised MrBeast With A Custom House!
Crossover
Bill Gates
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Nick Jonas
Ryan Reynolds
Will Smith
First Person
Airrack
Emma Chamberlain
LARRAY
Nicole Tv
Yes Theory
Livestreamer
auronplay
GeorgeNotFound
NICKMERCS
shroud
Valkyrae
SHOW AWARDS
Indie Series
The Blues • DeStorm Power
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
Pls, Disinfect: The Visual EP • Tré Melvin
Sidetalk NYC
Live Show
#FAZE5 Challenge • FaZe Clan
$300,000 Influencer Trivia Tournament! • MrBeast
David Blaine Ascension • David Blaine
Omegle Bars • Harry Mack
Verzuz
Podcast
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Call Her Daddy
Dark History
Impaulsive
On Purpose With Jay Shetty
Scripted Series
The Confession Game • DeStorm Power
Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3
Mortal Glitch • enchufetv
True Facts • zefrank1
Two Sides: Unfaithful
Unscripted Series
30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock
Good Mythical Morning
Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun
Odd One Out • Jubilee
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated
Haminations
Jaiden Animations
Ketnipz
The Land Of Boggs
TootyMcNooty
Beauty
Bailey Sarian
Brad Mondo
Hyram
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials
Comedy
CalebCity
Gus Johnson
Jack Pop
LeendaDong
Please Don’t Destroy
Commentary
ContraPoints
Danny Gonzalez
Drew Gooden
Jarvis Johnson
Lindsay Ellis
Dance
Aust & Mar
JABBAWOCKEEZ
Kelli Erdmann
Kyle Hanagami
Matt Steffanina
Documentary
Brut. Docs
COMING CLEAN ABOUT EVERYTHING • Jeff Wittek
DIGGING A SECRET TUNNEL • Colin Furze
EvanMCGaming
Life in a Day 2020
Fashion and Style
Chriselle Lim
Gunnar Deatherage
HauteLeMode
Loïc Prigent
Wisdom Kaye
Food
Alexis Nikole
Babish Culinary Universe
Cooking With Lynja
Joshua Weissman
Nick DiGiovanni
Gaming
Aphmau
Dream
Markiplier
MrBeast Gaming
PrestonPlayz
Health and Wellness
Austen Alexander
Chloe Ting
Doctor Mike
Linda Sun
Yoga With Adriene
Kids and Family
The LaBrant Fam
Ninja Kidz TV
Ryan’s World
The Shluv Family
Team2Moms
Learning and Education
Captain Disillusion
Map Men
onlyjayus
Tom Scott
Veritasium
Lifestyle
Addison Rae
Alexa Rivera
AMP
Avani Gregg
Brent Rivera
News
Brian Tyler Cohen
Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show
TheSyncUp
Science and Engineering
Mark Rober
Simone Giertz
Stuff Made Here
Unnecessary Inventions
William Osman
Sports
Deestroying
Jomboy
Nick Pro
Sky & Ocean
Sunisa Lee
Technology
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss
Supercar Blondie
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography
Alan Walker – Kristian Berg and Gunnar Greve
Becki and Chris – Becki Peckham and Chris Nicholas
Crow’s Eye Productions – Nicole Loven
devinsupertramp – Devin Graham
Jonna Jinton – Jonna Jinton
Editing
Brandon Rogers – Brandon Rogers
Cooking With Lynja – Lynn Davis
emma chamberlain – Emma Chamberlain
Logan Paul – Hayden Hillier-Smith
Van Neistat – Van Neistat
Visual and Special Effects
AaronsAnimals – Aaron Benitez
Buttered Side Down – Buttered Side Down
Corridor Digital – Wren Weichman, Niko Pueringer, Sam Gorski
Rudy Willingham – Rudy Willingham
Zach King – Zach King
Writing
The Game Theorists – Matthew Patrick, Justin Kuiper
Julie Nolke – Julie Nolke
The Korean Vegan – Joanne L. Molinaro (이선영)
RDCworld1 – RDCWorld
tom cardy – Tom Cardy
SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS
Company or Brand
Activision – Call of Duty Endowment
P&G – Vital Voices • NowThis NEXT
State Farm – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital • The Game Theorists
Creator
Emmanuel Acho – Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man
Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty – Help India Breathe
Shirley Raines – Beauty2TheStreetz
Nonprofit or NGO
Food Pantry – Beast Philanthropy
Invisible People – Invisible Stories
NEXT for AUTISM – Color the Spectrum LIVE • Mark Rober and Jimmy Kimmel
BRAND AWARDS
Brand of the Year
Disney+
Doritos
Mattel
Target
Warner Bros.
Agency of the Year
BEN Group
Portal A
Reach Agency
Spacestation Integrations
XX Artists
Brand as Creator
Barbie
Netflix
Poo~Pourri
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Washington Post
Brand Engagement
Bliss – #ClearGenius
The Conjuring – #ConjuringHorror
Current – I Got Hunted By A Real Bounty Hunter • MrBeast
Fortnite – 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Fortnite Activation
Hot Pockets – Pockets 4 Bits
Branded Series
Late Night Taste Buds – Doritos
Let’s Target Season 3 – Target
Lyft Comics – Lyft • LOL Network
Smokey Wrote That – AARP
You Can Be Anything – Barbie
Branded Video
100 People Call Someone to Say “I Love You.” – Everyone • The Cut
Building A Laser Baby – Amazon Prime Video • Michael Reeves
CATch Me If You Can 3 – Energizer • AaronsAnimals
Discord – The Movie (2021) – Discord
Masters of the Universe: Revelation Dance Battle – Mattel • Netflix
Creator Product
CLOAK – Markiplier, Jacksepticeye, Pokimane
Happy Dad Hard Seltzer – NELK
Holo Taco – Simply Nailogical
MrBeast Burger – MrBeast
Nebula
Influencer Campaign
Disney x CASETiFY
Information Literacy – Google Search
Tide Super Bowl 2021 – Tide
UD x Prince – Urban Decay
Vlad wants to be strong like a WWE Superstar – Mattel • Vlad and Niki
Social Impact Campaign
Extreme Barbie Makeover: Dream House Reveal! – Habitat for Humanity • Mr. Kate
Gaming to Fight Alzheimer’s – HFC • FaZe Clan and Seth Rogen
Gaming While Black – Doritos’ SOLID BLACK Initiative
Leftovers Roulette – Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation • The Try Guys
World Wish Day – Make-A-Wish
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.