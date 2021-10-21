CBS TV Stations Back Bay Area Reporter Betty Yu After “Horrific, Racist Comments” By Conservative YouTube Host

CBS TV Stations boss Jennifer Mitchell is offering her and the company’s “full support” to a San Francisco on-air reporter after an asinine and racist attack today by a conservative YouTube host

Just back online after a one-week suspension from the Google-owned platform for violating YouTube’s hate speech policy in a tirade against the trans community, Steven Crowder today used a segment on In-N-Out Burger shuttering their only Bay Area outlet over vaccination status requirement to mock and belittle KPIX 5’s Betty Yu.

The ViacomCBS executive wasn’t having any of it from the repeatedly decried Louder With Crowder host.

“CBS Television Stations and KPIX 5 fully support our colleague Betty Yu and condemn the horrific, racist comments directed at Betty as well as the other demeaning Asian stereotypes spread during Steven Crowder’s program on Wednesday,” said a joint statement tonight from CBS Television Stations President Mitchell and KPIX-TV San Francisco President/GM Kevin Walsh.

“We stand in solidarity with Betty, an accomplished journalist and valued member of our CBS family,” the two execs added. “These hateful and offensive remarks are outrageous and destructive and reaffirm the importance of our work as journalists to shine a light on anti-Asian violence and hate speech when it occurs.”

With violence and other attacks and discrimination against the Asian-American community surging over the pandemic, Crowder and his cronies remarks about Yu’s looks and slurs against Asian culture had a both threatening and sickening elucidation.

A veteran of KPIX 5 since 2013, University of California and Columbia Journalism School grad Yu has also received an out poring of backing from her colleagues at the Bay Area station. As well, reporters at other San Fran outlets have also offered support and called out Crowder.

“The casual nature of this racism is so despicable,” tweeted NBC Bay Area’s Candice Nguyen tonight. “He may issue an apology but this showed what he was already thinking.”