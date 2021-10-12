Stephen Lang, Bruce Dern, And Shane West Have Wrapped Shooting On Film ‘Mid-Century’

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Stephen Lang (Avatar), and Shane West (Gotham) wrap Production on Sonja O’ Hara (Doomsday) latest film Mid-Century. The social commentary horror-thriller explores the dark side of the American aesthetic.

Along with Dern, Lang, and West, the film also stars Sarah Hay (Flesh & Bone), Chelsea Gilligan (Star-Crossed), Mike Stern (Jack Reacher), Vanessa Williams (Candyman), Annapurna Sriram (Billions), and Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park (Raya and the Last Dragon).

“Congratulations to director Sonja O’Hara, writer/producer Mike Stern, and the entire cast and crew of Mid-Century on wrapping this gem of a movie. Thanks for welcoming me in the front door,” said Lang.

In the film, Lang is an occult-obsessed architect of mid-century modern homes who haunts his masterpieces long after a grisly death. Dern appears as Lang’s mentor in the supernatural, and Hay is the housewife forever trapped in her home after perishing at the hands of her husband. West and Gilligan star as the modern-day couple vacationing in the glass home who find the ghosts of the past are very much present – and have a sinister plan for them.

Mid-Century, is an Astral Plane production in association with Moo Studios. Co-producers are DJ Dodd, Anthony & James Gaudioso and Chinyere Nwodim. Lang and West are executive producers alongside Preston Bebas, Jay Burnley, David Lyons, Ian Michaels, Jen Russo, and Jeremy Walton.

A release date is not available at this time.