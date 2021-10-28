Stephen Colbert Signs First-Look Deal With CBS Studios

Stephen Colbert is staying in business with CBS Studios.

The studio has signed the host of The Late Show to a three-year, first-look production deal.

The agreement will give CBS Studios first-look rights to all TV and streaming projects created and developed by Colbert’s Spartina Productions.

Colbert will run the company and his wife Evelyn McGee Colbert and The Late Show exec producers Chris Licht and Tom Purcell will be principals.

In addition to exec producing The Late Show, Colbert is behind series including Paramount+’s Tooning Out The News, Comedy Central’s Fairview and Washingtonia, Hulu’s Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself and Comedy Central’s Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey.

Colbert said, “It’s great to make things. Making things with CBS has been great. I am grateful that together we’re going to make more great things. It’s just great.”