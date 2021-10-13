Stephanie Savage Elected To Girls Inc. National Board Of Directors

Girls Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young women, has elected Gossip Girl and Nancy Drew executive producer and showrunner Stephanie Savage to its National Board of Directors.

Savage, who has been an avid supporter of the non-profit, joins fellow newly elected board directors Alex Calicchia, president & CEO, Hive Partners; Courtney N. Naudo, Vice President, Walmart International; and Dr. Adriane Johnson-Williams, founder and principal, Standpoint Consulting.

“We are pleased to welcome these accomplished leaders to the National Board, and will benefit tremendously from their experience and expertise,” said President and CEO, Stephanie J. Hull, Ph.D. “They join Girls Inc. at an important time, as we intensify resources and support to ensure our 78-member affiliate network is equipped to reach more girls, providing them the evidence-based programming proven to help them create change in their own lives and in the world.”

Prior to her appointment to Girls Inc.’s National Board of Directors, Savage received an honor in 2012 for her work with the non-profit’s Los Angeles chapter. She has also chaired several of the region’s annual luncheons.

Beyond her work on Gossip Girl and Nancy Drew, Savage is also known for The O.C., Marvel’s Runaways, Dynasty, Looking for Alaska and Astronaut Wives Club. Savage, along with Fake Empire co-founder Josh Schwartz are set to adapt Garth Risk Hallberg’s City on Fire for Apple TV+.