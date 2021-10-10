‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Adds Voice Cast Members, Previews First-Look Trailer – NYCC

The new Star Trek: Prodigy has added Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander and Robert Beltran to its voice casting for the show, which premieres on Oct. 28 on Paramount+.

The series, produced by Nickelodeon and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Productions, showcased a first-look clip from the series at New York Comic Con. It features a hologram of iconic Captain Kathryn Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew).

In addition, it was revealed that Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his “Star Trek: Voyager” role as Captain Chakotay.

The series will bow with a one-hour episode titled Lost & Found. In it, a group of lawless teens, exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for their newfound ship if they are going to escape Tars Lamora, but the Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.

Featured at the live NYCC panel were Mulgrew Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon, and Ramsey Naito, president, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. The panel was moderated by actress Dawnn Lewis, who voices Captain Carol Freeman on Paramount+’s Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), the CG-animated series is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences, and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the “Star Trek” franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.