Stanley Tucci Details Impact Of Cancer Recovery On ‘Searching For Italy’ Shoot – Update

UPDATED, 6:50 PM: Stanley Tucci has shed new light on his battle with cancer, describing in great detail how it impacted his work on CNN culinary series, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

The Oscar-nominated actor’s comments came in an interview with the New York Times published Saturday. In it, he explains how his recovery affected his ability to savor the very dishes he aimed to exalt with his Emmy-nominated travel docuseries, noting that “horrible” radiation treatments resulted in vertigo and mouth ulcers, along with a loss of appetite.

Tucci said that after three sessions of radiation, all food tasted to him like cardboard “slathered with someone’s excremement.” Throughout his recovery, his greatest fear wasn’t death, but rather the prospect of a life without taste. “I mean, if you can’t eat and enjoy food, how are you going to enjoy everything else?” he wondered.

By the time production kicked off on Searching for Italy, he said, he “could taste everything.” At the same time, though, he “couldn’t necessarily swallow.” Sometimes, he’d have to chew food “for 10 minutes” before being able to; other times, he’d have to give up his efforts altogether.

But even if “the smell of food” was at one point enough to make Tucci “want to throw up,” he never considered abandoning his duties as host of Searching for Italy. “There was no way I wasn’t going to make it,” he said. “I’ve wanted to tell for a long time the story of Italy and the disparate cuisine in every region.”

Tucci was diagnosed with cancer around three years ago, when a tumor was discovered at the base of his tongue, and has since made a successful recovery. He first came forward to speak about his diagnosis earlier this month, in an interview with Vera magazine.

With his latest interview, Tucci looked to promote Taste: My Life Through Food, a memoir set for publication on Tuesday, via Gallery Books. His other passion project, Searching for Italy, nabbed two Emmy nominations following its premiere in February, and has been renewed for a second season.

