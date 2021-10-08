‘Squid Game’ Cast Visits Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ For Fun And Games

It’s the next big thing on Netflix, and now the rest of the world is catching up to the phenomenon of Squid Game. That includes an appearance with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night.

For the uninitiated, Squid Game debuted on Netflix on Sept. 17, and quickly grew to the streamer’s No. 1 show via word-of-mouth. Produced in South Korea and subtitled, the survival drama is set in Seoul, where people with enormous, unpayable debts are lured into a competition that promises riches to the victor – and death to the losers. Think Hunger Games for its closest cousin.

Fallon noted how the phenomenon has created a buzz. “Now all the major networks are trying to create the next Squid Game, he said in his monologue. “Somewhere, there’s an NBC executive saying, ‘Let’s drain the pools on American Ninja Warrior.”

Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-Joon and HoYeon Jung appeared remotely on The Tonight Show, and were soon lured into a playful session featuring such games as “Slapsides’ and “Rock, Paper, Scissors.”

Watch the video to find out who won.